KARACHI - Private Institutions DG on Tuesday suspended the registration of 20 more schools in Karachi for violating the Sindh Education and Literacy Department’s closure orders.

Registrar of private institutions Rafia Javed visited different areas of the city along with an inspection team and suspended registration of 50 schools in two days and recommended to Board of Secondary Education chairman to take action against these institutions.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Sindh government had earlier announced that all educational institutions in the province will remain closed till March 13 in the wake of the coronavirus.

The administration has suspended the registration of those schools which were still open.

Furthermore, a school principal in Saddar area also threatened the registrar.

On the other hand, the government has reported a new coronavirus case, taking the total in Pakistan to five since the first two cases were confirmed last week.