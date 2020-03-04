Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government distributed Rs800 million under Insaf Rozgar Scheme among the youth of merged tribal dis­tricts and Rs200 millions more will be distributed till the end of the current month.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Jhagra has said in a tweet that the provincial government was committed to main­streaming newly-merged districts. “We are empowering youth of tribal districts by disbursing zero interest loans so that they can run their own business,” he added.

He said Rs800 million had been distributed under the Insaf Ro­zgar Scheme to 3,512 individuals in record time. “These are the zero interest loans for the youth of newly-merged districts,” he added. The provincial minister said Rs200 million more will be distributed this month.

“The government will expand this scheme from 1 billion to 1.5 billion to ensure that all qualifying applicants get funded,” the min­ister added.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Chief Conservator Dr Mohsin Farooq in his message on ‘World Wildlife Day’ has said that we should join hands today to celebrate wildlife and identify our shared obligation for a mother earth where people and nature can thrive jointly.

He said that at the moment, biodiversity was under remarkable risk due to a number of common pressure habitat stress, overex­ploitation and unsustainable use of natural resources, air, land and water pollution, increasing numbers and impact of invasive alien species and climate change, amongst other factors.

“However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department striving hardly to sustain biodiversity through different means and mea­sures e.g. Markhor, trophy hunting is boosting local economies and this year the successful rate of single bid of Markhor is $ 1, 50,000 US Dollars which is highest in history, New 653 vacancies have been generated in newly merged districts, similarly department is try­ing to declare Hazara as independent Circle,” the chief conservator added.

The province has 14% area under protected areas network and in the future it is aiming to extend it up 25% through the develop­ment of new national parks in Malakani, Kumrat, Nizampur and 1st Biosphere Reserve of province in Palas Kohistan and last but not least the wildlife department is focusing to ensure sustainable man­agement of Wildlife through law enforcement round the province and settled areas. It is worth to mention that every Year 3rd March is celebrated world wide as Wildlife Day with different themes. For the year 2020 the theme for celebrations of wildlife day is “Sustain­ing All Life on Earth”.