Sialkot - A man was killed and several others sustained injuries in different incidents here the other day. Reportedly, a man was standing at Addah Moutra in limits of Police Station Moutra when a truck hit him. He expired on the spot. Truck driver fled away from the crime scene successfully. In village Urra in limits of Police Station Sabaz Pir, six people Hamza, Ali Raza and their four accomplices tried to take possession of a house of Sabir Hussain illegally. During resistance, accused thrashed Sabir with sticks and threatened him of dire consequences.

In village Buttar and limits of Police Station Sadar, two men Usman and Imran and a woman Iqbal Begum manhandled four people Rashid, Ali, Aslam and Azeem with sticks and iron rods and injured them over a land dispute.

In village Nazirpura and limits of Police Station Head Marala, eight people Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Akram, Allah Ditta, Qasim, Asim, Salman, Zaheer and Muhammad Nawaz attacked four people Inayat, Arslan, Irfan and Bilal with iron rods and injured them over old enmity.

In Head Marala Police limits, four people Shahid, Shamas Din, Islam Din and Sahib Din attacked villager Akhtar Pervez and his mother Kaneez Bibi with axe and injured them over digging of a drain.