MIRPURKHAS - The efforts of local journalists bore fruit on Tuesday when a team of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Hyderabad region sealed the commercial shops allegedly built illegally on the land of Auqaf department near Jama Masjid.

Sources said that SBCA team sealed the shops built by a tenant Riaz after allegedly paying a heavy bribe to the officers of the Auqaf department.

Construction of these shops had also been found to be against the rules and regulations in an inquiry conducted by a team of Auqaf department, while goons of the land mafia attacked journalists few weeks back when media gave coverage to the matter.

Armed persons had manhandled the newsmen as well as cameramen and hurled threats of dire consequences at them. Later, however, a large number of journalists had taken out the protest rally and staged a sit-in at post office chowk against the land mafia persons and also complained to concerned authorities.

However, despite sealing the shops, the Auqaf department is yet to take legal action against the tenant, Riaz, and his armed goons. The demolition of illegal structures has not been ordered as yet.