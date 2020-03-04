Share:

DUBAI - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that South Africa will host the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2022. The ICC confirmed the news on their Twitter account on Tuesday. The Proteas women will automatically qualify for the tournament as hosts while the seven highest-ranked countries in the ICC Women’s T20 team rankings–as of November 30, 2021–will also automatically qualify. Two teams will be confirmed at the Women’s T20 World Cup qualifiers.