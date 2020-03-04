Share:

SYDNEY - A wash out at the Sydney Showgrounds ensured South Africa would top group B and so play Australia in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup at the SCG tomorrow (Thursday) evening, after England meet group A’s pace-setters India in the first semifinal.

Rain that halted Thailand’s earlier clash with Pakistan did not abate into the evening, leaving the South Africans to shake hands with their West Indian opponents. They will now wait to see whether the wet weather forecast to set in on Sydney this week will also see them through to the final at the MCG on Sunday, with no reserve day available after tomorrow (Thursday) and the two group winners to sail to the decider as a result.

“Hopefully we can get a game tomorrow (Thursday), but it’s something we can’t control and we just have to make sure we are well prepared,” Chloe Tryon said. “It’s their home ground, we know they’ll be a lot of people. We have to make sure are switched on from the first ball. We want to play the world champions, we have wanted that for a while, and to play them in a semi-final is the biggest game for us.”

Australia have never lost to South Africa in four previous T20I World Cup meetings, the first in 2009. India and England split their two most recent T20I encounters in the triangular series with Australia that preceded the World Cup.