PESHAWAR - In pursuance of the policy of the provincial government regarding provision of prompt and trouble-free access to various services, the chairman, BISE Bannu has established state-of the-art One Window Cell (OWC) at the inquiry section of BISE for the facilitation of general public.
Where the following services/facilitates will be provided to the visitors subject to the fulfilment of codal formalities, issuance of all kind of DMCs and certificates, verification of all kind of DMCs & certificates, collection of enrolment/registration returns, collection of all kind of admission forms, collection of TA/DA bills, delivery of cheques. Consequently, the following staffs are hereby deputed/ transferred to One Window Cell (OWC) for the smooth running/conduct of the aforesaid activities. Abdul Hanan, assistant secretary (certificates) (coordinator), Shah Baz Khan, senior clerk, Sami Ul Haq, Junior clerk, and Ahmadullah junior clerk, said an office order issued by Bannu BISE chairman.