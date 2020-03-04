Share:

PESHAWAR - In pursuance of the policy of the provincial government regard­ing provision of prompt and trouble-free access to various services, the chairman, BISE Bannu has estab­lished state-of the-art One Window Cell (OWC) at the inquiry section of BISE for the facilitation of general public.

Where the follow­ing services/facilitates will be provided to the visitors subject to the fulfilment of codal for­malities, issuance of all kind of DMCs and cer­tificates, verification of all kind of DMCs & cer­tificates, collection of enrolment/registration returns, collection of all kind of admission forms, col­lection of TA/DA bills, delivery of cheques. Consequently, the following staffs are hereby de­puted/ transferred to One Win­dow Cell (OWC) for the smooth running/conduct of the afore­said activities. Abdul Hanan, as­sistant secretary (certificates) (coordinator), Shah Baz Khan, senior clerk, Sami Ul Haq, Junior clerk, and Ahmadullah junior clerk, said an office order issued by Bannu BISE chairman.