ISLAMABAD-The Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has directed the Capital Development Authority to expedite the process of approval of layout plan submitted by Federal Employees Housing Cooperative Society (FECHS) so that the possession of the plots could be handed over to the Employees of National Assembly and Senate.

He expressed these views while chairing the meeting of the Committee on House and Library, which met under the Chairpersonship of Deputy Speaker at Parliament House.

The FECHS president apprised the committee that all the relevant documents for the layout plan have been submitted to the CDA and upon the approval by the CDA, the development work would be initiated.

He assured that possession of the plots would be handed over to the allotees within reasonable time subject to approval of the CDA. The CDA chairman assured the committee that approval of layout plan would be accorded after scrutiny of the documents submitted by the FECHS within a week.

While discussing the present state of construction of the additional block of Parliament Lodges comprising 104-family suites and servant quarters, the committee expressed its deep concern on the inordinate delay in completion of the said project. The members of the committee were of the view that that inordinate delay had increased the cost of the construction to manifold.

The committee directed the Capital Development Authority to take measures to get the work done without further delay. The CDA chairman said that the construction work had been delayed adding to residential problems of the Parliamentarians. He assured the committee that hiring of consultant for the project would be completed within a month and tenders would be floated for the remaining work to be done. He requested the committee to call representative of the Finance Division in its next meeting to discuss the impediments in release of required funds.

The committee also issued directives to the Parliament Cafeteria management to provide hygienic and quality food to the parliamentarians, their guests, staff of the both the secretariats and representatives of the media besides ensuring cleanliness in the premises of the cafeteria. The committee also directed the CDA to check the seepage issues in the Parliament House and lodges besides ensuring cleanliness and provision of potable water at both the premises.

While discussing the report regarding recent fire incident in suite of a Member at Parliament Lodges, the committee said the CDA should upgrade its fire extinguishing system to avert such incidents in future. The committee was of the view that the servants of the members should be extra cautious and should not place clothes or inflammable stuff near the geysers and heaters.

The Capital Development Authority director apprised the committee that the inquiry conducted into the fire incident revealed that the fire originated from a water geyser and spread to other area of the suite no.A-302. He said that damages to the suite had been assessed to the tune of Rs3.905 million and the renovation work would be carried out.

Pak condemns Israeli

annexation in Palestine

Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and turning them into Israeli settlements, which were historically part of Palestine.

“People of Pakistan are committed to liberation of Palestine and their hearts beat with their Palestinian brothers,” said Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, while talking to Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Jawad Rabi.

The speaker and the ambassador discussed the current situation in Palestine and Kashmir, and other issues of mutual interest. He said that Pakistan would continue raising its voice against the Israeli atrocities in Palestine on all international and regional forums.

He said that Palestinian liberation was an indigenous movement and international community should assert its pressure on Israel to accept the just demand and vacate the occupied territory. The speaker said that Pakistan believes in settlement of all disputes through negotiations and would continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to the Palestinian people.

He also apprised the Ambassador about latest situation in Kashmir and asked for extending support at international forum.

The speaker stated that the Pakistan believes in the Muslim unity and is playing its due role in the achievement of the objective. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the issues faced by the Muslim Ummah in his address to the UN General Assembly. He said that the government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.