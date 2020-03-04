PESHAWAR - After inflicting damage on crops in Punjab, Sindh and part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the swarm of locust has infested areas of Orakzai.
The district administration said the locust has attacked crops and orchards of Ali Khel, Mulla Khel and Mamuzai areas of Orakzai district.
Assistant Commissioner Orakzai, Haider Hussain said that soon after information about the locust attack in the area, the teams of forest department, agriculture and district administration rushed towards the affected areas and started fumigation to contain the attack of locust.