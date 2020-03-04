Share:

PESHAWAR - Af­ter inflicting damage on crops in Punjab, Sindh and part of Khyber Pak­htunkhwa, the swarm of locust has infested areas of Orakzai.

The district adminis­tration said the locust has attacked crops and orchards of Ali Khel, Mulla Khel and Mamuzai areas of Orakzai district.

Assistant Commis­sioner Orakzai, Haider Hussain said that soon after information about the locust attack in the area, the teams of forest department, agriculture and district administra­tion rushed towards the affected areas and start­ed fumigation to contain the attack of locust.