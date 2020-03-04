Share:

LAHORE - Business community should focus on unconventional sectors like tourism that can payback more with little investment, said Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh while talking to a group of businessmen on Tuesday. “Just attention and public-private partnership is needed as country has all components for becoming a heaven for the foreigners, as well as local tourists”, he said, adding most of destinations in Pakistan were still a hidden and untapped treasure. Sheikh said that tourism industry could fetch billions of dollars besides generating millions of employment opportunities and huge revenue to the exchequer. He said that festivals could also attract foreign tourists. He said that despite having beautiful landscapes, sceneries, historical heritage, mountains and other attractive places for international tourists, earnings from tourism sector was negligible just because of lack of marketing. He also urged Pakistani missions abroad to highlight soft image of the country. He appreciated Chairman TDCP Dr Sohail Zafar Cheema for making untiring efforts for the promotion of tourism. LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that financing should be made easier to attract investment in tourism industry. They said that invaluable heritage, thrilling sports, mountains, deserts and rivers were the real face of Pakistan which should be highlighted before the international community.