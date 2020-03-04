Share:

LAHORE - US President Donald Trump says he has talked with a Taliban leader days after the two sides reached an agreement aimed at allowing the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

Trump told Baradar that the “US will have an active role in Afghanistan’s reconstruction in the future,” said Taliban’s spokesman. According to the statement, the Taliban negotiating team, as well as US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, was present during the conversation in which Mullah Baradar welcomed President Trump, saying: “As a representative of the Islamic Emirate and the Afghan people, I can say for sure that we can have positive mutual relations in the future if the United States fulfills its commitments.”

“If you stay resolute in the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan and in future positive relations--and do not allow anyone to act against the agreed commitments,” Baradar said, in a way that would keep the US “engaged in this long war.”

Baradar added that the Islamic emirate of Afghanistan is an “organized political and military force and has the will and capacity for having positive mutual relations with you (the US) and other countries in the world.”

Baradar said that it is the right of the Afghan nation to form the government of its own choice and they have the “right of independence” in their country; therefore, the agreed commitments should be fulfilled as soon as possible, peace should come and Afghans should be provided their “fundamental rights.”

“A developed country like the United States needs to fully assist war-weary Afghanistan in its construction. And it is a suitable act that will have a positive impact on the US’s image,” Baradar said.

Meanwhile, President Trump, according to the Taliban spokesman, said: “I am happy to talk to you. You are powerful people and you have a very good country. And I know that you are fighting for your soil. We have been there for 19 years and that’s a long period. Now, the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan is in everyone’s favour.”

Trump, as quoted by Taliban, added: “State secretary (Mike Pompeo) will soon talk to Ashraf Ghani in order to remove hurdles from the way of intra-Afghan negotiations.”

Trump said that the US will take “an active role in Afghanistan’s reconstruction in the future,” said Mujahid.

According to the statement, the two sides had a long discussion on the implementation of the (US-Taliban) agreement.

“I spoke to the leader of the Taliban today,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday. “We had a very good talk.”