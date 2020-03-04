Share:

Turkey’s Operation Spring Shield in northwestern Syria hit 82 Assad regime targets, destroyed nine tanks, two howitzers, six rockets, and two vehicles, and neutralized 299 regime elements, said the National Defense Ministry late Tuesday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the elements in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In addition, Assad regime attacks martyred one soldier and wounded nine in the northwestern Idlib region, said a ministry statement.

"We wish Allah's grace on our martyr, and condolences to his family. We also share our condolences with the entire Turkish nation, and wish a quick recovery for our wounded personnel," it said.

Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield on Sunday after at least 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred in an Assad regime airstrike in Idlib.

Idlib, just across Turkey’s southern border, falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018.

But the Syrian regime and its allies have consistently broken the terms of the agreement, launching frequent attacks inside the territory, where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.