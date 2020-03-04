Share:

The U.S. forces in Afghanistan announced on Wednesday to resume its military operations in the war-torn country after an 11-day pause.

Sonny Leggett, spokesman for the U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said on Twitter that the U.S. jets conducted an airstrike on Wednesday against Taliban fighters in the district of Nahr-e Saraj in the southern Helmand province.

"[Taliban fighters] were actively attacking an #ANDSF [Afghanistan forces] checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack. This was our 1st strike against the Taliban in 11 days," Legget said.

Earlier, authorities in Afghanistan told Kabul-based Tolo news that 16 Afghan Army soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack on the Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province.

The rise in Taliban attacks on Afghanistan forces comes a day after U.S. President Donald Trump held a 35-minute long phone call with the Taliban political office head Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

They discussed the U.S.-Taliban peace deal signed last Saturday in Qatar.

The Taliban and U.S. had agreed on a "reduction in violence" to pave the way for a peace deal and subsequent intra-Afghan dialogue slated to begin on March 10 in the Norwegian capital Oslo.

Leggett said the Taliban on Tuesday conducted 43 attacks on Afghan military checkpoints in Helmand.

"Taliban leadership promised the int'l community they would reduce violence and not increase attacks. We call on the Taliban to stop needless attacks and uphold their commitments. As we have demonstrated, we will defend our partners when required," said Leggett.

He added: "To be clear - we are committed to peace, however we have the responsibility to defend our #ANDSF [Afghan forces] partners. #Afghans & US have complied w/ our agreements; however, Talibs appear intent on squandering this opp. and ignoring the will of the people for #peace."