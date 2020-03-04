Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR): The US Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross participated at a Business Roundtable Conference with American companies on Tuesday. The conference was attended by the American Business Forum President from Echo West International, Vaseem Anvar, and Board of Governor member of Coca Cola Export Corporation, Fahad Ashraf. Secretary Ross discussed opportunities and prevailing challenges for investment and trade between Pakistan and the US. The meeting was held as a preparatory meeting for Secretary Ross to meet with the Pakistani government and highlight challenges faced by American companies in attracting investment and doing business.