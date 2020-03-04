Share:

PESHAWAR - Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Tuesday took out fleet march to promote water, sanitation and hygiene (Wash) as part of Chief Minister Khyber Pak­htunkhwa’s drive “Mujh Sey Saaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

The drive that would be launched formally by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday aimed at to engage masses to play their role in keeping their environment clean. Special As­sistant to the Chief Minister Ka­mran Bangash led the march that started from KFC restaurant near Amn Chowk and culminated at Phase-III Chowk after passing through Tehkal, Abdara Road, University Town and Board Ba­zar.

General Manager (operations) Riaz Ahmad, officials from Lo­cal Government Elections and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD) also participated in the march. Prior to the march, Bangash was informed about the strategy that the WSSP has pre­pared to make the drive success. He said that the WSSP, on its part, has tasked its community outreach teams to hold weekly sessions with the community on union councils’ level throughout Pesha­war. Besides, banners would be displayed in different parts of the city for awareness regarding im­portance of water and sanitation. Around 25 solid waste collection vehicles from its zonal officers and 100 sanitation and management staff joined the march.

While talking to reporters on the occasion, the special assis­tant said the government used to launch weekly and monthly drives to achieve its objectives.

“This drive is being launched with an aim to motivate each and every segment of the society to come forward and play role in keeping their surrounding clean,” he said. Bangash added that mass­es’ little contributions would make this campaign a success and the government will declare 2020 as year of ‘cleanliness emergency’.

He added that LG&RD depart­ment was engaging all departments throughout the province who would launch coordinated efforts to ensure cleanliness of localities under their jurisdictions. He revealed that a council would be constituted under the drive wherein people from all walks of life would have their repre­sentatives.

KMU ANNOUNCES BDS

ANNUAL EXAM RESULTS

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has declared Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) Final Professional Annual Exami­nations session 2019 results.

In six affiliated dental colleges of KMU, over all 278 students ap­peared in the final professional BDS examinations in which 176 declared successful. The overall passing percentage of that exam was 58%. According to the gazette notification released by examina­tion department, Abdul Hakim of Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD), Peshawar secured 1st position by obtaining 1048 marks while stu­dents of the same college Palwasha Afzal got 2nd position by securing 1019 and Momina Mumtaz got 3rd position by grabbing 1017 marks.

In the said BDS examination, the passing ratio of KCD, Peshawar was 77 per cent, while that of Dental Section, Ayub Medical College, Ab­bottabad was 82 per cent, Dental Section Woman Medical College, Ab­bottabad 31 per cent, Dental Section Bacha Khan Medical College, Mar­dan 100 per cent, KMU Institute of Dental Sciences, Kohat 85 per cent and Dental Section Abbottabad In­ternational Medical College, Abbot­tabad stood at 28 per cent.