



KARACHI - MQM chief Altaf Hussain on Thursday congratulated the people of southern Punjab on the passage of the resolution by the National Assembly for the creation of a province for them. He said the MQM had always been a strong proponent of the creation of Seraiki or southern Punjab province. –Reporter

and that the very demand had been on his party’s manifesto.

The MQM chief said his party had made a promise to the Seraiki people that it would raise voice for their rights in the Parliament. “It redeemed its pledge by submitting bills in the National Assembly and the Senate and the passage of the resolution for the creation of the Seraiki province with a thumping majority in the National Assembly was a matter of great joy.”

Altaf said that the issues of Hazara and other provinces would also be raised in the Parliament. He demanded the government to bring the bills, submitted by the MQM for creating Hazara and other provinces, for discussion in the Parliament in order to end deprivation of the people.

He congratulated President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Gilani, members of the federal cabinet and members of the National Assembly on the passage of the resolution.