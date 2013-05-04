





quetta -



Unidentified people attacked Quetta Express with rockets in Machh area of Bolan districts, some 40 Kilometers southeast of Quetta, on Friday.

Levies sources said that Quetta Express was near Machh Railway station when armed men from nearby mountains fired two rockets which landed close to Railway station in deserted area and exploded with huge bang.

Resultantly, no loss of life and damage to property took place.

Law-enforcement agencies rushed to the site after the incident and cordoned off the area. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.