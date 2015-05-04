Sadiqabad: The seven policemen, including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), who were kidnapped on Sunday by "Chotu Dacoit" gang, were recovered unhurt by the law enforcement agencies today.



Earlier on Sunday, dacoits attacked a police checkpoint and snatched the cops in Kachcha area. The cops were rescued before the robbers could get away with the abductees. According to sources, immediately after the audacious abduction, Sindh and Punjab police launched a sweeping joint operation in Ghotki, Kashmore, Rahim Yar Khan and other areas, which paid off. It was also reported that several hideouts of dacoits have been destroyed in aerial strikes, by helicopter gunships.



The incident happened Saturday night in the Much area of Sadiqabad in Punjab province. "Around 40 dacoits attacked the checkpost and kidnapped seven police officials," the district police chief, Sohail Zafar Chattha, told sources.



He said law enforcement agencies had driven bandits out of the area a few years ago, but they started operating again recently, shuttling between Machh and the border towns of neighboring Sindh province. Bandits have been active in the border areas of Sindh and Punjab provinces for decades. The military launched a full-scale operation against them in Sindh in the early 1990s, but they resurfaced after successive governments failed to maintain law and order in the province.