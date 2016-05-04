BANNU - Owing to the visit of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, all educational institutions have reportedly been closed in Bannu district on Tuesday.

The PM was in Bannu city to inaugurate different development projects. According to media reports, the schools and colleges remained closed on the instructions of the district administration of Bannu. No specific reason has been cited for closure of these educational institutions in the formal circular, it was reported in local media, but said that educational institution would remain closed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile PTI Chief Imran Khan has condemned this act of closing educational institutions for political purposes and asked the education departments to investigate the matter and take action against the responsible elements. On April 28, the Hazara University was also closed for two days owing to the PM address at the university campus and the CM KP has asked the VC of Hazara University for explanation.

On Tuesday, PM Nawaz Sharif laid the foundation stone of gas supply project to five union councils of Bannu which will cost Rs 259 million, besides announced to convert the Bannu Airport into an international standard and also addressed a public meeting at Zayd Akram Khan Durrani Sports Complex as well.