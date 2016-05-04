LAHORE - The head of MQM-Haqqiqi should sought pardon from the families of the martyrs and Altaf Hussain to initiate a fresh contact with MQM, said Shabbir Qaimkhani yesterday.

During a press conference at party’s provincial office, the MQM coordination committee member said: “MQM (Haqqiqi) head Afaq Ahmed should not leave the party but if he wants to resume contacts with MQM he must sought pardon from the families of the martyrs and Altaf Hussain.”

“MQM will ponder upon the offer of Mr Ahmed after he sought pardon,” he added.

Qaimkhani claimed that the leaders of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), a dissident party of Karachi, were issuing fake lists of MQM leaders joining them from Punjab.