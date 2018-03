Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan invites 'everyone' to Sialkot to stand against a ‘corrupt’ prime minister.

In the latest video Imran Khan said, "I would like to invite everyone to Sialkot’s Jinnah stadium on 7th May. We are at a crucial stage, as we are standing against a corrupt Prime Minister. Lets make this a historic moment, so everyone should join us.”

Imran Khan has started a movement against the Prime Minister after Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case.