rawalpindi - Speakers emphasized on the importance of commercial dairy farming and said that the livestock sector plays a key role in the national economy with a fair share of 11.1 percent in the national GDP, while Pakistan is ranked 5th in the highest milk producing countries in the world.

They stated these views at the inaugural session of a two day National Training workshop on Commercial Dairy Farming at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday.

The workshop was organized by the department of Livestock Production and Management in collaboration with National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), with an aim to enhance participants’ practical knowledge/skills about modern techniques of dairy farm management, potential market growth & capacity building of local farmers with a special emphasis on breeding, health and feed quality management.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza was the chief guest while NRSP, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Malik Fateh Khan was the guest of honour. More than 50 commercial farmers, farm managers, faculty, postgraduate students and especially women who are mainly involved in management operation of dairy animals in rural life attended the workshop.

Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza said that the people of rural area are dependent on livestock and it is still the main source of livelihood for the poor community. He encouraged the participants to actively take part in the current opportunity.

He emphasized that the hardworking farmers can bring in a real change in the economy of Pakistan. He said that such types of workshops are necessary for knowledge sharing and skills development of dairy professionals. The Vice Chancellor also encouraged the team of event organizers for their well-managed timely efforts.

Malik Fateh Khan told the audience about NRSP program and its commitment about the training of the farmers. He also promised for further collaboration about the future training programs.

Earlier, Dr Tanveer Ahmad Chairman, Department of Livestock Production and Management gave a briefing about the aims and objectives of the workshop. He also thanked the guests and participating farmers.

The module of the training workshop covered different topics including selection of dairy breeds, dairy management, management of dairy animals for optimum reproductive efficiency, feeding resources for dairy animals and fodder preservation, modern dairy housing, dairy herd health program, value addition in dairy products, feasibility of dairy farm & pertinent economics etc.

The participants will also visit a modern dairy farm to witness the various aspects of modern commercial dairy farming and will learn modern farm management practices.