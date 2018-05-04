Share:

islamabad - Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that in order to provide multiple sports opportunities to the youth of the federal capital; the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad is upgrading the sports grounds.

He said that such steps would help provide young players an opportunity to represent national sports teams. “MCI will revitalize different sports teams and new players would be inducted to improve the performance of these teams,” he said while reviewing the progress of different sports teams at F-9 Park here on Thursday. The Mayor said that Sports, Culture and Tourism Directorate of MCI would be revived to make federal capital a hub of sports and cultural activities. He said that this formation remained neglected in the past, however, after formation of MCI, a consolidated plan was devised to revive the Sports, Culture and Tourism Directorate of MCI. Under this plan, different sports ground would be up-graded and renovated in collaboration with private sector. He said that under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), some of these facilities have been opened for the public after up-gradation and renovation. He was briefed that presently cricket, football, hockey, shooting ball and golf teams are representing the Authority in different sports tournaments. The Mayor was informed that 15 cricket, 6 hockey, 12 football, 1 tennis court and 16 multipurpose sports grounds have been developed for the residents of the city. All teams are carrying out net practice on daily basis and are also participating in tournaments organized at national level, however, in order to improve performance of these teams new, young and talented players are needed to be inducted in these teams.

He also directed the Director Sports and Culture to formulate a comprehensive plan for the induction of new players so that after approval, young players could be made part of these teams.