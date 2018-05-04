Share:

islamabad (pr) - Skill development and technical training are the key success factors to any country’s socio-economic development, said the federal minister for education on Thursday.

The minister said this while addressing the opening ceremony of “International TVET Conference-Pakistan 2018” organized by National Vocational & Technical Training Commission.

He said that Pakistan is facing numerous challenges and to boost our economy we have devised workable strategies and launched various public sector programs of which Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program (PMYSDP) is of the utmost importance.

The federal minister said that besides reducing the unemployment, TVET can play a vital role in improving the country’s competitiveness adding that commitment of the government can be gauged from the launching of the National TVET policy, National Skill Strategy and Apprenticeship Act.

He commended the Executive Director NAVTTC, Mr. Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, for organizing this Conference and bringing together experts and stakeholders from within Pakistan as well as abroad to discuss and share their views on an issue that is of considerable importance for both Pakistan and the world.