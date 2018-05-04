Share:

islamabad - Federal Government Services Hospital’s (FGSH) 16 dispensaries, including of Prime Minister Secretariat and Judges Enclave were established without creation of budgeted posts increasing the financial burden on the main hospital, an official said on Thursday.

(FGSH) Polyclinic hospital has in total 34 dispensaries established in different sectors and government offices have to provide medical facility to government servants.

However, according to the documents available with The Nation 16 dispensaries established from 1970 to 2013 are non-budgeted and the hospital has to share its staff and medicine to these facilities bearing an extra financial and human resource burden, the official said.

Some of the dispensaries were established in high profile and VVIP areas, but still they have not been regularized in any of the budget, the official said. These facilities include the dispensary of PM Secretariat established in 1990, Parliament house in 1986, Judge Enclave in 2000, Islamabad High Court (IHC) in 2011,Election Commission in 2013, Federal Public Service Commission in 2005, Pak secretariat ‘K’ block dispensary 1991, Pak Secretariat ‘P’ block dispensary 1974 and Central Board of revenue dispensary 2002.

Rest of the dispensaries in other sectors are F-6/1, Dispensary/ acupuncture 1981, G-7/1 Dispensary 1970, G-7/2 (male) 1970, G-7/2 (female), Secretariat Training Institute H-9 sector dispensary, G-10/3 dispensary 1993 and Gulshan-e-Jinnah Dispensary 2012.

The official said that these dispensaries were established by Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) under the pressure of other departments to whom CADD was unable to refuse.

The official said that despite a passage of decades since the establishment of these facilities, they were not converted into budgeted dispensaries. The official said that nearly 5000 patients visit the main hospital daily, while there is a shortage of staff to cope with the number of patients. He said that on each dispensary around 5 staffers including doctor, paramedic, dressers, ward boy and nurse are required.

According to the official these dispensaries were also established without any planning and their requirement in the areas.

“Some dispensaries established are only covering around 100 employees,” he said.

The hospital administration has also asked the ministry of CADD repeatedly to sanction and advertise the budgeted posts for these dispensaries such as in special events the hospital has to arrange the staff on emergency basis to send them to these dispensaries, said the official.

According to the 2018-19 budget documents above Rs2billion was sanctioned for the main Polyclinic hospital, while above Rs170million were allocated for budgeted dispensaries and hostels separately.

Talking to The Nation Executive Director Polyclinic hospital Dr. Shahid Hanif said that these dispensaries were established by the ministry and separate budget allocations including creation of posts were also asked to ministry to reduce the burden on main hospital.

He said that the main hospital has to spare its staff for these dispensaries and sometimes to provide medical cover to the delegation; the staff has to perform double duty.

He also said that medicine shortage is not a big problem in the hospital or dispensaries as all the employees are government servants and there medicines are free.

The budgeted dispensaries are MCH Centre Aiwan-e-Sadr, MCH center Aabpara, Medical Center for F.G Employees, G-7/3-4, Medical Center for F.G Employees, RGH, Rawalpindi, Pak Secretariat Block A and Q, Foreign Affairs Dispensary, Aiwan-e-Sadr secretariat, parliament lodges, cabinet secretariat, sector G-9/2, I-8/1, police line dispensary, AGPR dispensary, School Health clinic No.1 and No.2, Supreme court dispensary and PM Staff colony dispensary.