KASUR - The district police arrested 572 outlaws including 149 proclaimed offenders and 75 court absconders during operations conducted in April.

According to a police spokesman, a vigorous crackdown was launched across Kasur district on the outlaws of different categories. During the operation, police busted 13 members of four inter-district dacoit gang involved in different cases of heinous crime. The police recovered booty and illegal arms from their possession. The police also arrested 149 proclaimed offenders and 75 court absconders wanted in cases of murder, robbery, and dacoity. During a campaign against drug-peddlers, the police arrested 156 drug-peddlers and recovered 45kg of hashish, 1,740 litres of liquor, 380 litres of lahen, and five furnaces from them. Similarly, the police also arrested 125 criminals and seized illegal arms including 12 rifles, one Kalashnikov, 17 guns, 84 pistols, two carbines, eight revolvers and 13 magazines of rounds.