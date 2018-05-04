Share:

MULTAN: Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi on Thursday lashed out at National Accountability Bureau (NAB), saying it was a so-called and fraud institution which was constituted to demolish PML-N.

Addressing a news conference here at Multan Press Club, he maintained that NAB laws were also a drama and Supreme Court had given remarks on performance of NAB time and again. He said that NAB used to become active during dictatorship but it did not register even a single case against Musharraf’s unlawful rule. “As per NAB, Musharraf’s era was neat and clean and no corruption was committed during his time,” he added. He said that 70 percent of NAB officials were retired servants and the actions of the department were one-sided which were meant to break PML-N. He claimed that he was the only politician of the country whom NAB kept in jail for five years and then declared him “Mr Clean”. He said that the accountability system of the country was artificial. He urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to order audit of people in the judiciary.–Staff Reporter

He said that the only solution to the problems faced by South Punjab was a separate province. He asserted that the residents of South Punjab would have to come out of slavery for creating a new province. He said, “We do not need any administrative unit rather we need a separate province.” He said he would raise voice for the province at all platforms.

He lamented that the PTI continued to level allegations against him. “The allegation of distributing PTI tickets wrongly is no more than a propaganda against me. Imran Khan did not issue even a single ticket on my advice,” he added. He said that today Nawaz Sharif repeated what he (Hashmi) had already said. He said that general elections could not be postponed whatsoever. He declared that he would contest election from two National Assembly constituencies—NA 155 and NA 158—in coming elections. He claimed that Mian Nawaz Sharif had already offered him a ticket.

To a query, he said that the people needed to do a PhD to understand the politics of Asif Ali Zardari. He revealed that Asif Zardari had sought support from Nawaz Sharif for removing Makhdoom Ameen Faheem. He said that if invited he would attend Nawaz Sharif’s upcoming public meeting in Multan.