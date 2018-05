Share:

LAHORE - All the top seed players squeezed into the quarterfinal of the 2nd SNGPL All Pakistan Tennis Championship after winning their respective matches here at the PLTA tennis courts on Thursday.

In men’s single pre-quarterfinals, top seed Aqeel Khan proved too hot for Waqas Malik and outlasted him by 6-3, 6-1. Mudassir Murtaza struggled hard to beat Zaid Mujahid 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, Barkat Ullan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat his own city player Asad Ullah 6-1, 7-6, Yousaf Khalil defeated Ijaz Ahmed 7-5, 7-5, Heera Ashiq toppled Farahan Ullan 6-3, 6-4 and M Shoaib of SNGPL routed Abbas Khan 6-4, 6-3 to qualify for the next round.

In ladies single first round, Marrium Mirza thumped Aroba 6-2, 6-2, Zara Salman thrashed Ayesha Asim 6-1, 6-0 while Maha Syed overpowered Anna Amir 6-1, 6-1 to qualify for the next round. In boys under-18 quarterfinals, Saqib Hayyat beat Iftikhar Azhar 6-3, 6-2, Ahmed Kamil beat Abdullah 6-3, 6-4 while M Shoaib beat Ilham Khan 6-3, 6-1 to book berth in the semifinals.

In under-16 pre-quarterfinals, Ahmed Kamil beat Zariab Khan 4-1, 4-1, Hassan Ali beat Uzair Khan 4-0, 4-2, Aqib Hayyat beat Ahmed Nawaz 4-1, 4-2, Farman Shakeel beat Zain Ch 4-2, 4-2, Abdul Hanan Khan beat Kashan 1-4, 4-1, 4-1 and Nalain Abbas beat Zalan Khan 2-4, 4-2, 4-1 to move into the quarterfinals. In under-14 pre-quarterfinals, Hamid Israr beat Ehtasham Arif 4-0, 4-0, Abdul Hanan Khan beat Ahmed Nawaz 2-4, 4-1, 5-3, Bilal Asim beat Syed Mustafa 4-1, 2-4, 5-3, Hassan Ali beat Zarriab Khan 4-1, 4-2 and Uzair Khan beat Haider Ali Khan 5-4, 4-2.

In under-12 pre-quarterfinals, Hamid Israr beat Saim 8-0, Waleed Javed beat M Salar 8-6, Ehtasm Humion beat Ibbad Saqib 8-0, Shaeel Tahir beat Talal Irfan 8-0, Ehetasham Arif beat Izzat 8-6, Bilal Asim beat Ameer 8-0. In under-10, Hamaza Roman beat Yasir Tararr 8-2, Ehtashm Humyion beat M Mustafa 8-6 and Asfand Yar beat Rai Waleed 8-6.