Share:

KARACHI - Armed bandits barged into a house and killed a man over resistance here in the remits of Docks police station on Thursday.

Police said that the gunmen barged into house located in Macher Colony, Kimari while shot 30 years old Adbul Gayoor multiple times and managed to flee. The victim shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi where doctors pronounced him dead. Police quoted the initial investigation that the armed bandits get inside of the house and started looting valuables which resulting Gayoor offered resistance and trying to capture one of the bandits.

Family of the deceased in their statement to the police said that the Gayoor managed to catch one of the bandit but his comrades shot him multiple times. Bandits managed to flee while police handed over the body to the family after autopsy while registered an FIR against unknown assailants.

At least two more people were wounded while offering resistance during street crimes. The victims were including Arsalan, 26, and 50 years old Ali Akber wounded in Korangi and Firozabad areas. Police said that both the victims were sustained bullet wounds when offered resistance during robbery bid while shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors termed their conditions out of danger.