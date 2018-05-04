Share:

LOS ANGELES:- t’s hard to change such a habit after nine years. Ellen Degeneres is not the first, nor will she be the last, to struggle against the habit of calling ‘Jenna Dewan-Tatum’. But she gracefully apologised for the split when the dancer and actress appeared on her show this week, with the star being thoroughly forgiving about it.The talk-show host made the slip-up when she was introducing Jenna to the stage to join her ‘World of Dance’ co-stars Jennifer Lopez with Derek Hough and Ne-Yo, and addressed it directly towards the end of the interview with her sincere apologies.–CM