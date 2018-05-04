Share:

islamabad - International Islamic University and a Thai delegation have discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of education and have vowed to initiate experiences in the curriculum and to begin exchange programmes for students.

The statement issued said a high ranking 12 member delegation headed by Chettaphan Maksaphan, Director of the office of Thai Policy and Planning from Ministry of foreign affairs visited the new campus of IIUI. The delegation also included educationists, diplomatic personnel, officials of the Thai Prime Minister Office, and representatives from Thai steering committees.

The delegation met IIUI Rector, Dr MasoomYasinzai, Acting President IIUI, and Dr Muhammad Bashir Khan, Vice Presidents, Directors General, Directors, Faculty members and Thai students at the council hall.

“We are happy to see that as many as 161 Thai students are being provided best milieu of education at IIUI as they have balanced personalities embedded with the characteristic of peace” said Chettaphan Maksaphan.

He said that the delegation was visiting Pakistan to know about the fields in which bilateral cooperation can be extended and to solve the problems of Thai students. He also expressed a desire of signing MoUs with IIUI and Pakistan varsities and added that they will also focus on initiating projects of mutual exchange of experiences.

IIUI Rector, Dr MasoomYasinzai apprised about the vision of the varsity and said that IIUI will remain committed to disseminate the true message of Islam which is peace and harmony. He said Islam is the religion of peace and it discourages terrorism, violence and negative thoughts. He further said that as many as 82 Thai students were enrolled in Usuluddin disciplines at IIUI which was an omen of interest of Thai Muslims in the university. Earlier, Dr Tahir Khalily delivered a detailed presentation in which the delegates were briefed about the faculties, disciplines, facilities, current activities and future plans of the varsity.