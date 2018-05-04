Share:

islamabad - Around 900 monitoring and Evaluation Assistants (MEAs) of Punjab education department on Thursday demanded regularization and increase in fixed salaries of the services structure.

The statement issued said that despite serving for more than fourteen years on contract basis, the services of more than 900 MEAs(Monitoring and Evaluation Assistants)working under Punjab Chief Minister Monitoring Force(CMMF)across the province have been ignored in the regularization process of contractual employees.

This is injustice and violation of the Chief Minister orders under which the services of thousand of contractual employees working in different departments of the Punjab province have been regularized.

A group of MEAs said that this department was established in 2004 under which more than 900 MEAs were inducted on contract basis to monitor the Education Department.

These MEAs performed well and there is lot of improvement today in Education Sector because of them. Besides monitoring education department these MEAs are given different tasks which they complete honestly.

They said that Chief Minister Punjab ordered regularization of thousand of contractual employees but the contract service of MEAs has neither been regularized nor they are given increase in salaries because of bureaucratic hurdles.

The salaries of these MEAs have not been increased for the last many years because of like and dislike of the bureaucrats. Even LHWs service has been regularized but MEAs are being ignored.

They said, those working in the offices of CMMF and were recruited under the same policy have been regularized but MEAs who work in field have been ignored.