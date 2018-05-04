Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday directed the Power Ministry to check unscheduled loadshedding across Pakistan, which had triggered protests in and outside the parliament.

A federal cabinet meeting with the prime minister in the chair was briefed by Power Minister Awais Leghari on the electricity situation in the country.

A participant of the meeting told The Nation that the PM was surprised over the massive loadshedding in parts of the country after the government claimed to have overcome the electricity crisis.

Abbasi asked the officials concerned to control loadshedding as the general elections were fast approaching.

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif is frequently claiming the loadshedding issue across the country had been resolved and the citizens will have uninterrupted power supply. His successor, PM Abbasi, also repeated the claim. The two leaders are holding Pakistan People’s Party-led government responsible for pushing the country into darkness.

The same PPP has now taken the government to task in the National Assembly and the Senate. There have also been protests across the country by the people, denouncing the government claims of ending the power loadshedding.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah said Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s claims of ending loadshedding were a joke to the nation. Shah said the Sharif brothers had promised to the people to resolve the electricity crisis, but they failed to do so.

Opposition Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman asked the government to explain the worst level of loadshedding across the country. “This government has been promising an end to power cuts since 2013. The cuts have only gotten worse, leading to misery and despair across Pakistan,” she said. Sindh, she said, is witnessing unannounced loadshedding up to 18 hours daily.

The participant of the cabinet meeting said PM Abbasi asked the Ministry of Power to address the problem within days. “The whole cabinet was shocked over the return of massive loadshedding just before the polls. There will be some quick solution soon to the power problem. The minister for power was confident that there was no shortage of electricity,” he said.

An official statement issued after the meeting said the cabinet authorised the water and power minister to issue a notification regarding the determination of tariffs by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) in case of hydel power plants. “The minister for power also briefed the cabinet on current demand and supply situation of electricity in the country,” it said.

The cabinet accorded approval to the establishment of Pakistan Physical Therapy Council and Pakistan Allied Health Professionals and Paramedics Council, directing the authorities to present the draft legislation before Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases, it said. The cabinet was also briefed about the progress into balloting process and Hajj Policy, 2018.

The cabinet ratified the recommendations of the Cabinet Committee for Legislative Cases held on 24-4-2018, decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet in its meetings held on 12-4-2018 and 17-4-2018 and decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy in its meeting held on 23-4-2018 in Karachi, said the statement.

“The cabinet accorded approval for appointment of Professor Dr Ghazala Siddiqui as director, Center of Excellence in Marine Biology, University of Karachi,” the statement said. The cabinet accorded approval for appointment/repatriation at Special Customs, Taxation and Anti-Smuggling Courts in Lahore and Peshawar, the statement added.

An approval was also accorded for nomination/appointment of director/ chairman of Pakistan-Iran Investment Company, the statement added.