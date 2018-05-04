Share:

ANF arrests 21 smugglers, recovers huge quantity of narcotics

RAWALPINDI: The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday claimed to have arrested 21 smugglers and recovered huge quantity of narcotics from their possession during multiple operations against drug mafia across the country.

According to ANF HQ spokesman, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 1.027 tons narcotics valuing Rs 1.270 billion internationally and arrested 21 persons involved in drug smuggling. He added that ANF impounded 1 vehicle while conducting 20 counter-narcotics strikes across the country.

The seized drugs comprised of 994.5 kg Hashish, 31.5 kg Heroin, 125 grams Methamphetamine and 960 grams Amphetamine, 4100 litres Acetone and 3100 Xanax tablets weighing 730 grams. Most of the recovered drugs were intended to be smuggled abroad, he said. He added that separate cases were registered against the smugglers while further investigation is going on.–Staff Reporter

IHC directs CDA to prepare anti-encroachment plan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to devise a comprehensive plan to remove encroachments from the federal capital and stop the illegal practice in future.

Hearing a case related to seeking removal of encroachments from the city, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui remarked that any government officer, hampering the campaign against encroachment, would be sent to jail.During the course of proceeding, Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Aftab Akbar Durrani appeared before the court.

The CDA officials submitted the phase-basis operation planning against encroachments. The report indicated that the department would initiate the anti-encroachment operation from sector F-6 Islamabad. It was pointed out that the CDA had allowed setting up only two bus terminals at Faizabad area.

The judge observed that some elements of CDA were creating hurdles in court orders’ implementation. He said it seemed the property worth billions of rupees was illegally occupied in the city.–APP

He directed CDA to prepare a comprehensive plan to remove encroachments and to stop this practice in the future. The bench adjourned the hearing of the case till May 10.