BADIN - The Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STP) staged a protest on Thursday against acute water shortage at Badin Press Club.

The rally was led by Shahnawaz Siyal, Ali Hyder Panhwar, Ghulam Qadir Muradani and others.

The STP representatives said that people of Badin were facing acute water shortage from last eight months.

They said Sindh government was failure to provide basic amenities to people of Sindh and they were deprived of their rights including health, pure drinking water, employment and others.

They said poverty and unemployment was increasing but government was enjoying powers.

They also demanded to declare Sindhi language as national language.