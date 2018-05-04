Share:

LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali Thursday expressed his dismay at government’s failure to perform its statutory obligations and summoned the wildlife secretary. The CJ was hearing a petition seeking ban on hunting of internationally protected blackbucks.

“It’s sad that the government has not taken serious steps to protect the endangered species,” the CJ remarked.

Advocate Sheraz Zaka, the petitioner’s counsel, said two years had passed and no comments or any reply had been filed. The counsel said in Lal Sohanpura Park of Bahawalpur ,black bucks were being stolen and being hunted.

A section officer appeared before the court and submitted written reply. The officer said that in 2016, 86 blackbucks were born and out of which 46 died of pneumonia and attacks from other animals.

The Punjab chief secretary in his reply said fencing of Lal Sunhanra Park was completed and government had signed an agreement with a deer foundation regarding breeding.

At this, the CJ showed resentment, observing the blackbucks were protected species and the wildlife department had failed to fulfill its statutory obligation. Chief Justice observed that blackbucks are considered to be endangered specie. The hearing is put off until 10th. The Supreme Court, he said, had already given it's observation while giving permits in a particular area that it must also be taken into account that what steps had been taken by the licensee to economically develop the areas where permits had been issued to hunt Houbara Bustard.

ATC issues notice to prosecution

An Anti-Terrorism Court Thursday issued notice to provincial prosecution department on an application seeking custody of Joint Investigation Team’s report on Model Town killings’ incident.

ATC Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan was hearing the application moved by Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s counsel Advocate Azhar Siddique. The counsel said that they could not get the JIT report so far, so that they could know the real facts about the Model Town’s massacre. However, a prosecutor opposed his stance and said that the JIT report had already been handed them over on the issue. The petitioner’s counsel said that the report issued by the government was incomplete and tempered. He pleaded the court to order the government authorities to hand them over the original JIT report. Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi of the LHC ordered the Punjab government to make the Model Town inquiry report public in November last year. In compliance of the court’s orders, the provincial government made the report public.

Last week, the PAT’s counsel approached the LHC seeking directives for the provincial government to issue them the original JIT report and termed it as ‘incomplete’ and ‘tempered’. They had said that the government did not hand them over the correct report and prayed the court to order it for issuance of original and complete report.

In the separate private complaint of PAT’s Jawad Hamid, the ATC on Thursday completed partial cross examination done by the complainant’s counsel and put off further hearing till Friday (today). The Court also gave one-day exemption to three accused namely Tariq Aziz, Sheikh Asim and Omar Riaz from appearance before the court. Jawad Hamid’s counsel Advocate Burhan Muazzam Malik did cross examination while the complainant took three days to get his statement recorded.