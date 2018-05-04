Share:

Huawei holds Middle East roadshow

LAHORE (PR): Huawei, a global leader in ICT related solutions and systems, organised a ‘roadshow’ across the Middle East. The New ICT Roadshow 2018, being held for the first time in the Middle East, featured an open cooperation platform on ‘The Road to Digital Transformation’. At the roadshow, leading experts shared their insights into technical topics and best practices in multiple fields.

The roadshow, held at the PC Hotel, was attended by government dignitaries, senior members of universities, colleges and education groups, including ICT leaders across a number of key verticals in Pakistan.

Some of the key innovations taking place in the technology sphere include an all cloud network, cloud managed campus, convergent campuses, all flash storage along with intelligent video surveillance. Huawei has envisioned the roadshow as a collaborative platform to exchange ideas, stimulate innovation and discuss new opportunities.

“As part of our continuing support for Pakistan’s ICT development we are focusing on digital strategies that encompass a wide variety of ICT solutions which have nationwide applications,” said Huawei senior representative. “Huawei has been a strong collaborative partner with private and public players in Pakistan to support the IT industry. We are committed to bringing proven solutions from around the world to Pakistan. The six-country New ICT Roadshow is designed to support enterprises in achieving their digitalization agendas, and enable them to build better connected, intelligent ecosystems,” he said.

Efforts of Madina Mall and Residency acknowledged

ISLAMABAD (PR): Madina Mall and Residency recently organised a dinner followed by a musical evening for its dealers.

Appreciating the trust and hard work of its dealers, it arranged a prize distribution ceremony too. Musical performances by Falak Shabbir, Saleem Javed, Sara Raza Khan, Shan Khan and Jogi added more vibrancy to the event. A large number of people attended the event who not only appreciated Madina Mall and Residency’s efforts to organise such a glorious event but also acknowledged Madina Mall and Residency as a trendsetter in realm of real estate. Enjoying the event, participants acknowledged the efforts of Madina Mall and Residency and credited it as benchmark of quality living.

Summit Lifestyle inaugurated in Lahore

LAHORE (PR): SUMMIT Lifestyle, Pakistan’s specialist fat loss and strength training facility, was inaugurated by Cricket legend Mohammad Yousaf in a ceremony at DHA here. The first of its kind facility is offering 3D body scanning, genetic DNA testing, and certified Kettlebell training in addition to basic gym facilities in a spiritually conducive environment.

The first of its kind facility is located at Y-Block DHA and has separate time for ladies and gents with personal trainers available.

Speaking at the launch, Jawad Saeed, the master trainer and owner of SUMMIT Lifestyle, highlighted the importance of technology in fitness and gave a brief demo on how the 3D body-scan and genetic DNA testing can add value by extracting the key information to help the body.

Dew Moto Extreme event

LAHORE (PR): Dew Moto Extreme event was the talk of the town as big names and personalities from music and film industry like Feroze Khan, Iman Ali, Humaima Malick, Anoushey Ashraf, Meekal Zulfiqar and lots of other stars graced the event with their presence and made it all the more action-pumping. After shaking up Lahore, the event will hit Islamabad next.

Aurangzeb joins HBL as president/CEO

LAHORE (PR): Habib Bank Limited (HBL), the largest bank in Pakistan, has announced that Muhammad Aurangzeb has joined HBL as the president and CEO with effect from April 30, 2018.

Aurangzeb is a well respected and seasoned banker with more than 30 years of diverse experience with leading global banks in Pakistan and overseas.

He has joined HBL, from JP Morgan, Asia Pacific where he was the CEO Global Corporate Bank.

He started his career with Citibank, first in Pakistan and later in New York. Subsequently, he joined ABN AMRO Bank in a senior leadership role, rising to the position of country manager in Pakistan. He has since held senior level regional and global positions in ABN AMRO Amsterdam, RBS Singapore and, since 2011, with JP Morgan.

Aurangzeb is a graduate of the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania from where he received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Economics as well as an MBA.

Upon assuming his new role, Aurangzeb said, “I’m delighted to be a part of HBL, which is an integral part of the nation’s fabric, and look forward to working with all the stakeholders to grow HBL from strength to strength.”