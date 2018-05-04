Share:

Rawalpindi - A female doctor has refused to provide medical treatment to a pregnant woman on Thursday who was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kallar Syedan after sustaining injuries in a road accident, reliable sources told The Nation.

The family of victim took her to a private hospital for medical treatment, they said. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kallar Syedan launched an inquiry against the medical superintendent and the lady doctor of THQ Hospital on instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talat Mehmood Gondal, sources said.

According to sources, a female teacher named Nazia Ambreen (30), along with school children, was travelling in a private vehicle to a school in Kallar Syedan when the van turned over near Chakrali at 7:30am. As a result, the woman and other children sustained injuries.

The woman was moved to THQ Hospital Kallar Syedan for medical treatment where her husband Ateeque Mirza also reached. However, a female lady doctor named Iram refused to examine the woman saying her duty time was over and suggested the attendant to contact some other doctor, they said.

Sources said the husband of the lady shifted her to a private hospital where doctors treated the injured woman.

Meanwhile, Ateeque Mirza, the woman’s husband, lodged complaint with DC Rawalpindi, who ordered AC Kallar Syedan to probe the matter and submit his report.

Ateeque Mirza, when contacted, confirmed that AC Kallar Syedan had called him and summoned him to record his statement regarding the incident. He said he had also moved applications to CM and Secretary Health Punjab to take action against the female doctor and the MS of the hospital.

Medical Superintendent (MS) THQ Kallar Syedan Dr Hamayun was not available for his comments on the issue.