islamabad - The National Task Force (NTF) of Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) registered 29 cases against spurious drugs manufacturers in one month following the directions of the Supreme Court.

The statement issued said that a meeting of DRAP National Task Force (NTF) was held under the Chairmanship of CEO, DRAP, Dr Sheikh Akhter Hussain to review the progress so far made during the one month campaign, started in the month of March.

The participants from provincial governments, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan were apprised that 1217 inspections were conducted and 925 regulatory actions were taken by the NTF. 29 FIRs were approved by the Central Licensing Board against the unregistered / spurious drugs against M/s Everest Pharma and other owners of various companies.

The participants highly praised the effectiveness of the campaign and were of the opinion that such a coherent and organized campaign has never been conducted before and appreciated the highest level of coordination between the DRAP and Provincial Governments. The participants also lauded the efforts of NTF focal person Abdul Sattar Soharani.

The DRAP focal person for Sindh informed that 125 inspections were conducted in various areas including interior Sindh.

The main sources of supply of spurious/unregistered drugs were raided which resulted in a positive impact on the market as spurious / unregistered drugs were removed.

The focal person of Sindh Government informed that 13 cases were put before the Provincial Quality Control Board, Sindh and the permission of 3 FIRs has been given for prosecution.

The DRAP focal person from Punjab informed that more than 100 inspections were conducted and 40 regulatory actions were taken against un-registered and smuggled medicines. Huge quantity of raw material was recovered from Cheap Medical Store which was being supplied either to illegal manufacturers or to quacks.

The cases of overpricing and sale of drugs without warranty were also registered. The focal person of KPK Government informed that 2 cases of spurious / unregistered drugs have been submitted to Provincial Quality Control Board.

The focal person of Balochistan Government informed that 37 cases of unregistered drugs were noticed, 50 samples were taken for testing; out of which 15 were of M/s Everest Pharma and 7 have been declared unregistered. He urged DRAP to help with the appointment of Chairman Drug Court, Quetta.