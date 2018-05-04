Share:

islamabad - Islamabad police have called for a drug test of those students suspected of using narcotics with the aim to secure their future through timely examination.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri sought the implementation of the scheme through assistance of teachers and parents.

He was addressing a seminar here at Post Graduate College for Commerce H-8/4 to create awareness on the use of narcotics and child abuse. Director Federal Directorate of Education Ambar Sultana, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Mushtaq Ahmed, principals and professors of various colleges of Islamabad, representatives of Capital Administration and Development Division, officials from Capital Development Authority (CDA) and number of students attended the seminar.

The IGP said that many students use narcotics and become addicted. To get rid of this evil, he said, a drug test of students will be conducted. Temuri said that Islamabad police have started a campaign in educational institutions to create awareness among students against child abuse and use of narcotics. The teams of Islamabad police are delivering lectures in this regard at educational institutions, he added.

The IGP thanked the Director General Federal Directorate of Education, Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi who cooperated a lot to sensitize parents and teachers about the menace. “Islamabad police is committed to root out menace of drug use from educational institutions and future of next generation would be protected,” he added. He said that an aggressive campaign has been launched against social crime as well as use of narcotics and those involved in drug supplying activities would be dealt with an iron hand.

The IGP said that a protection center has been established to keep a check on child abuse and sexual harassment. A separate helpline (8090) has been set up for assistance in violation cases which can be accessed through call or SMS, he added.

Police, he said, will contact within 5-7 minutes after receiving such complaints while a team of lawyers, psychologists, doctors and legal advisors would provide assistance at door step.

The IGP asked the teachers to visit this center and give their suggestions to improve it.

He said that Islamabad police believes in community policing as partnership with community will bring success. He thanked Deputy Commissioner Islamabad for providing assistance in this awareness campaign.

The participants of the seminar also thanked Islamabad police especially IGP Islamabad for taking this initiative.