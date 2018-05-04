Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday completed the month-long process of hearing of objections on the proposed delimitation of constituencies. The ECP disposed of over 1,285 objections. The ECP will now issue a notification with a detailed report on its decision and disposal of objections. Meanwhile, the ECP has received names of 1000 judicial officers to be appointed as Returning Officers and Deputy Returning Officers to ensure transparency in next general election.