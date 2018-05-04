Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the role of firefighters in protecting the life and property of citizens in fire emergency.

In his message on the eve of International Firefighters’ Day, the CM said: “The firefighters put their lives at stake to save life of others.

The day call for acknowledging their commitment the firefighters hold with the purpose taking care for others risking their own lives.”

He also stressed the need for imparting specialised training to firefighters to enable fully handle fire. “It is imperative to fully implement the safety standards to save the high-rise buildings from fire.

That is why; Punjab government has provided resources for giving best training to the firefighters. It is need of the hour to give the institution of firefighting a stable footing so that the lives and property of the people could be fully saved,” concluded the CM.–Staff Reporter