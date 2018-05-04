Share:

Court moved against hiked fuel prices

A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court on Thursday against the recent increase in the prices of the petroleum products. The Judicial Activism Panel filed the petition through Advocate Azhar Siddique stating that the government’s recent decision to increase POL prices was unjustified and against the law. The counsel said the prices had already been so high and the recent decision to increase more prices was taken at the moment when there was no sign of increase in prices in the international markets.–Staff Reporter

‘Mule’ caught with 2.5kg heroin

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday arrested a passenger at Lahore airport and recovered 2.5kg heroin from him, said an official. The detainee, Shah Behram, was trying to board a private airline’s Jeddah-bound flight from Allama Iqbal International Airport, the official said. A case has been registered against him and investigation is underway.–Staff Reporter

Ex-PM to meet PML-N city leaders today

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz city office-bearers today. The meeting will discuss election strategy and the current political situation and possible decision in the accountability references against Nawaz Sharif and the subsequent line of action, say the party sources. Mian Nawaz Sharif will also address the gathering.–Staff Reporter

Bilawal due on Sunday

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will arrive here on Sunday, (May 6) in connection with his city-to-city political tour programme. According to the PPP sources, he would visit membership camps during his visit to the provincial capital and hold several meetings with different party leaders as well as those who had newly joined the party. Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is already in city supervising the political campaign for the upcoming general election this year.–APP

Turkish scientists train Pak researchers

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised a week-long training workshop on “Evaluation of Foot and Mouth Disease Virus Vaccine” under a project titled “Establishment of Centre for Biologics Production (ECBP-FMD)”. Dr Nedret Celik, Dr Hidayat Bozoglu, Dr Muslum Kaan Arichi, Dr Pelin Tuncer Goktuna Scientists from (FMD) Institute Ankara, Turkey, imparted training to local scientists and UVAS faculty members on production and evaluation of foot and mouth disease virus (FMDV) vaccine using mamalian cell suspension culture technology.–Staff Reporter

Farewell to DIG Dr Haider Ashraf

CCPO Muhammad Amin Wains paid a glowing tribute to DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf on his great services for Lahore police. He was addressing a farewell ceremony in honour of DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf at CCPO office here on Thursday. He said that dolphin squad, Ops rooms, SMS Service 8330, Police Response Unit, Anti-riot Unit, Manawan flats, construction of new police stations, police training schools, Dolphin headquarters, Hospital and other steps had been taken by DIG Haider Ashraf hence the DIG deserved the credit for this. DIG Security Dr Moeen Masood, DIG Investigation Ch Sultan, SSP Admin Rana Ayaz Saleem and other senior police officers attended the ceremony.–APP

Asif Hashmi’s judicial remand extended

Two different accountability courts Thursday extended till May 15 judicial remand of former chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board’s (ETPB) Asif Hashmi in four different references over charges of misuse of power and corruption in his department. The jail officials produced Hashmi before the courts of judges Muhammad Azam and Najamul Hassan. The judges, however, rejected their pleas and sent Hashmi to jail on judicial remand.–Staff Reporter

Report on traffic rules awareness

The City Traffic Police has issued a four-month report on awareness campaigns designed for citizens with regard to enforcement of traffic rules. According to the report, during the last four months, City Traffic Police designed traffic rules awareness campaign for more than 150,000 citizens. As many as 46 special programs were broadcast on Traffic FM-Radio. Officers of Road Safety Unit arranged more than 700 seminars and delivered lectures to students of different educational institutions of the city. More than 500 special lectures were delivered to commercial drivers at different bus stands. During last fourth months, pamphlets were distributed to thousands of people. City Traffic Police also arranged more than 50 traffic weeks to give awareness to masses. Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmad said on this occasion that the basic purpose of awareness campaigns was to sensitize the citizens about traffic rules and save them from dangerous accidents.–PR

Lahorites can become civilized Pakistanis by abiding by traffic rules on the road. Parents can also play a vital role to stop their underage children from driving, he said. “I appreciate efforts of officers of the Road Safety Unit for arranging traffic awareness campaigns for citizens,” he added.