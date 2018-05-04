Share:

TEHRAN - Iran warned Thursday it will quit a landmark nuclear deal if President Donald Trump pulls the United States out of the accord, while also criticising European states over “concessions” to the Americans.

Trump has threatened to abandon the agreement when it comes up for renewal on May 12, demanding his country’s European allies “fix the terrible flaws” or he will re-impose sanctions.

The nuclear deal was struck in 2015 between Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, then led by Barack Obama.

Under the pact, sanctions were lifted in return for a commitment not to pursue a nuclear bomb, but Iran says it is not reaping the rewards despite complying with the deal.

“If the United States withdraws from the nuclear deal, then we will not stay in it,” Ali Akbar Velayati, foreign policy adviser to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was quoted as saying by the state television website.

As Iran’s all-powerful leader, Khamenei has the final word on all policy matters, foreign and domestic, including on the nuclear deal.

Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, also issued a warning to the United States on Thursday in an English-language video posted on YouTube. “If the US continues to violate the agreement, or if it withdraws altogether, we will exercise our right to respond in a manner of our choosing,” said Zarif.

“The US has consistently violated the agreement, especially by bullying others from doing business with Iran,” he said.

Iran criticises Europe

Zarif also criticised European nations.

“In the last year or so, we’ve been told that President Trump is unhappy with the deal, and it now appears that the response from some Europeans has been to offer the United States more concessions, from our pocket,” said Iran’s top diplomat.

“This appeasement entails promises of a new deal that would include matters we all decided to exclude at the outset of our negotiations, including Iran’s defensive capabilities and regional influence.” Zarif was responding to Britain, France and Germany who said on Sunday that the nuclear agreement left out some “important elements”.

These included what happens when the current deal expires in 2025, Iran’s ballistic missile programme and its “destabilising regional activity”, they said in a statement.

The three European countries that signed the deal have repeatedly tried to persuade Trump not to abandon it.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to the accord but admitted that it needed strengthening.

“I don’t know what the US president will decide on May 12,” Macron said during a visit to Sydney. “I just want to say whatever the decision will be, we will have to prepare such a broader negotiation and a broader deal, because I think nobody wants a war in the region, and nobody wants an escalation in terms of tension in the region,” he said.

The Islamic republic has always denied it sought a nuclear weapon, insisting its atomic programme was for civilian purposes. Velayati warned against any move to try to renegotiate the 2015 deal.

“Iran accepts the nuclear agreement as it has been prepared and will not accept adding or removing anything,” he said.

“Even if countries allied with the United States, especially the Europeans, seek to revise the nuclear agreement... one of our options will be withdrawing from the accord,” Velayati added.

World to lose important

non-proliferation tool: Russian FM

A possible United States withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal would be a huge blow in the fight against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday. “If the US, as its president has repeatedly stated, announces its withdrawal from this agreement ... we all, the international community, will lose one of the most important tools that contributes to ensuring the non-proliferation regime for weapons of mass destruction,” Lavrov said at a press conference.

President of the United States Donald Trump is expected to decide whether to leave the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as Iran nuclear deal, no later than May 12.

On July 14, 2015, Iran and six world powers: Russia, the United States, British, China, France and Germany agreed on the JCPOA, which would limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the removal of international sanctions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed on Monday numerous files which he said have provided “conclusive evidence” of Iran developing nuclear weapons in breach of the deal.

Lavrov said that if Israel had really obtained such documents, then it should transfer them to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) immediately, the body responsible for the deal’s implementation.

However, Lavrov said, judging from the comments of experts who participated in the deal’s creation, the documents “may well be related to the previous activities already accounted for during the IAEA inspections.” Lavrov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly said, including during a recent phone conversation with Netanyahu, that the JCPOA had to be “strictly observed by all parties that signed it, especially because it was unconditionally approved by the United Nations Security Council.”

End of nuclear deal to harm

Middle east peace: German FM

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned on Tuesday end of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal would harm peace and security in the Middle East.

The Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is an international agreement on the nuclear program of Iran reached in Vienna, Austria on July 14, 2015 between Iran and China, France, UK, US, Russia, Germany and the EU.

It obliges Iran to limit its uranium enrichment activities in exchange for the lifting of nuclear-related sanctions by the US, EU and the UN Security Council.

Maas, speaking at a press conference organized at the AU headquarter in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, said the JCPOA is a good agreement that makes the Middle East region and beyond safe and secure.

His statement comes as the May 12 deadline approaches for the US to decide whether to leave or to stay in the deal.

US President Donald Trump has hinted he may leave the Iran nuclear deal if the US can’t “renegotiate” a new Iran nuclear deal or amend the existing nuclear deal.

“The Iran nuclear agreement is a prerequisite for Iran abstaining from pursuing a nuclear program. We’re engaged in dialogue with the US on whether further dialogue can be developed without fundamentally questioning the deal,” said Maas.

“The information we have so far is there has been no breaches against the Iran nuclear deal but there would be further reviews. Leaving the JCPOA will harm the peace and security of the Middle East region,” he further said.

Iran has already said if the US leaves the JCPOA, it would effectively doom the nuclear deal, heightening fears of ignition of major regional crisis in the Middle East region.

AFP/Xinhua