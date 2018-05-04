Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Speakers in a seminar held in connection with World Press Freedom Day highlighted the services and sacrifices of media persons for the freedom of press in Pakistan and all over the world.

They demanded the government take necessary steps for the protection of journalists against physical attacks and threats from anti-social elements. The seminar was held in E-library Hall on Jhang Road. Toba Press Club president Mian Manzoor Ahmed Naz, former Press Club general secretary Tariq Saeed, E-library in-charge Rizwan, and others spoke on the occasion.

On the other hand, scores of sportsmen, belonging to Rajana, staged a protest demonstration on Thursday over failure of their elected representatives to build a sports ground at their hometown.

Talking to media, a protestor namely Ahsan said that youths of Rajana had campaigned day and night for the success of local lawmakers in 2013 general election. He said that they had promised to build a sports ground after winning elections. “But after their victory in elections, they reneged on their promises. Despite the lapse of five years, sports ground is still a dream which is yet to be materialised,” they maintained.

CAUGHT

Bahawalnagar Assistant Commissioner Abdul Jabbar Gujjar raided a wheat procurement centre set up by Passco and caught gunny bags issued illegally to a person on Thursday.

The accused, resident of Mauza Nur Muhammad Bhangran was handed over to Saddr police. However, no action was taken against Passco centre in-charge.