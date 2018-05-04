Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR - Chishtian Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Rana Tariq Mehmood Anjum imprisoned a woman for life and fined her Rs100,000 for torturing her six-year-old granddaughter to death on Thursday. According to the prosecution, Shamim Bibi, 52, had tortured her granddaughter Nimra Bibi, 6, to death in February 2018. Bakhshan Khan police arrested the accused and produced her in a court. She will have to serve six more months in prison if she fails to pay the fine.