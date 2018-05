Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A man died after the car he was driving overturned due to speeding near Kherao Shakh on Thursday.

According to Dilber Maher police, the deceased identified as Imran was on the way to Mirpurkhas from Sanghar. Near Kherao Shakh, the car he was driving overturned due to speeding. As a result, he was killed on the spot. His body was shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.