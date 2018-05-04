Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Statistics Senator Kamran Michael on Thursday criticised Sajid Ishaq Sandhu, who has recently deserted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf – accusing its leadership of being indifferent to minorities.

As per recent reports, the PTI has called Sandhu’s leaving a good riddance. The party had denied him ticket for the National Assembly because of his dubious character.

Senator Michael in a press statement on Thursday said that the self-proclaimed politicians who have been rejected by their political parties should come clean on their past before assuming the role of public representatives.

He said it was ironic that certain people who made fortunes in the name of the poor and minorities were now levelling baseless accusations against minority representatives.

He said Sandhu was claiming that he left PTI because of its leadership’s ‘indifferent attitude’ towards minorities. He asked that if that was true then why he did not leave the party earlier, instead of getting a domicile registered in Mardan to bag a Senate seat for minorities from KP.

The senator said that Christians were now fully aware that how people like Sajid Ishaq Sandhu used the religion card for their vested interests.

Michael also said that criticism on the Statistics Ministry for not announcing the census data related to non-Muslim communities is uncalled for because it will be released in the coming days.