KARACHI - Holding Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) responsible for the destruction of urban Sindh, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders on Thursday said that people suffered a lot due to MQM‘s ethnic based politics.

The so-called stakeholder of Karachi had panicked after PPP‘s successful public gathering in Liaquatabad, whereas PPP decided to hold more public gathering in every corner of city and tribute would be paid to martyrs in May 12 public gathering. Sindh Provincial Minister Jaam Khan Shoro, Nisar Hussain Shah and Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Peoples’ Media Cell. Jaam Khan Shoro said PPP during last two years had done a development work of 14 billion rupees from the provincial development funds. This worth development work had been completed in Karachi whereas Mayor Karachi held accountable for the 300 billion rupees development work.

“MQM has ruined the entire municipal authorities through political appointments in local councils, DMCs and local government and at this instant panicked from situation hold others responsible for the destruction,” he added.

Shoro said that MQM during last 30 years made tall claims but did nothing for the citizens. Karachiites were still deprived of save drinking water and other municipals services due to ignorance of so-called stake holder of Karachi, he said. Provincial Minister further said that Mayor Karachi claim to spend 300billions rupees for the development work in Karachi but no work in infrastructure, roads, water, sewerage and cleanliness witnessed so far. On the other hand, Provincial Minister has done visible development work the port city that includes construction of Shahra-e-Faisal, Tariq Road, University Road, Hamdard University Road, Landhi Road, Hub River Road and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Saeed Ghani said that PPP always focused on the development of Karachi. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto took the visible steps for the betterment and prosperity of port city but MQM after its foundation introduced ethnic based politics to create hate among the resident of Sindh province. It is surprising that MQM that raised the slogans of Muttahida is currently using Mohajir Card to restore its image, said Ghani.

He said that MQM never wanted Mohajir Community to live peacefully with Baloch, Sindhis, Pakhtoons, Punjabi and other communities of city and once again making effort to create distance among the resident by practicing hate politics. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that PPP‘s successful public gathering ruined the dreams of opponents and they were now making cries. Party has decided to hold more gathering in city. Hopefully PPP leadership would abolish politics of hate from Karachi and burry politics of the so-called stake holder those destroyed the peace of city.