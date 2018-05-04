Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) factions on Thursday reunited ahead of their May 5 public gathering scheduled to be held at Liaquatabad.

According to details, Bahadurabad and PIB groups, led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Farooq Sattar after holding press conference held a joint meeting at MQM‘s Bahadurabad office on Thursday. During the meeting MQM decision making body discussed the arrangement of the public meeting which MQM claimed a befitting reply to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

At the joint press conference at Bahadurabad office, Dr Farooq Sattar flanked by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Kanwar Naveed Jameel and Amir Khan announced that two factions have decided to hold a joint rally at Tanki Ground Liaquatabad on May 5.

We don’t want to place two separate camps at Tank Ground. Mohajir Community means a lot to us and our differences cannot be resolved without Mohajir unity, said Sattar declaring that a new journey has been started leaving behind all the accounts of past.

Sattar further claimed that MQM-P is holding a joint rally and I assure you that 90 per cent of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) members will come back after the unification of MQM-P factions and holding of joint rally. He added that MQM-P will go into the field together.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Khan said that party leadership believes in unity and progress of MQM and it is good sign that we are moving forward leaving behind the bitter past. MQM is one and will remain one said Amir adding that Bahadurabad is the party’s headquarters. MQM Senior deputy convener further said that we have sit with Dr Farooq Sattar for a good cause and this development will benefit Mohajir and Karachiites.

Dr Farooq Sattar will now remain in Bahadurabad with us and will resume his responsibility in the party asserted Amir Khan.

Criticizing PPP he said that provincial ruling party carries manifesto of loot and corruption only. PPP has done nothing for the betterment of Sindh and Karachi and taking advantage of situation wants conquer Karachi. PPP dream will become a nightmare as history shows MQM witnessed rise and fall but always restored its positions with the help of Mohajir Community.

To a question about Dr Farooq Sattar position in MQM-P after reunion, Sattar said that we are untied keeping in view a bigger goal and that is the integrity of Mohajir Community. The organizational slots mean nothing to me, I was removed from Convener slot and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui leads the party now, added Sattar.